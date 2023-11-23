Aaron and Josh return with their final pre-Thanksgiving show to preview the Dolphins’ Black Friday matchup with the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. The Jets will be in desperation mode, changing QBs on a short week in an effort to keep their season afloat long enough to perhaps allow their knight in shining armor, Aaron Rodgers, to return and lead them to a postseason run.

Can the Dolphins’ defense stay red hot? Can the Dolphins’ offense finally click on all cylinders against a top tier defense? Who will be the key players to watch?

Plus, the guys share their thoughts on the season premiere of Hard Knocks In Season, which will be following the Miami Dolphins as long as their 2023 season lasts.

They also share some Thanksgiving takes and what they are thankful for this year.

Oh yeah…they’re also gonna sing the song.

Join us for all of this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

