Carter and Jorge are back with another episode of the TuAmigos Podcast. On today’s show, the guys discuss the latest episode of Hard Knocks and the Jaelan Phillips injury, and possible playoff schedules for the Dolphins. They also talk about the same old traps the Dolphins typically fall into as well. Then they preview the Miami vs Washington game this weekend. —all of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE