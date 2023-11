Tyreek Hill reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dolphins game, 21-14 in NFL Week 9. The fumble that lead to Bryan Cook’s TD, the dominant defense, and all the trash talking madness. Cheetah recaps playing against Kansas City Chiefs former teammates and coach Andy Reid. Willie Gay Jr., Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, Pat Mahomes… Tua, Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey… So much needed to be said in this episode.