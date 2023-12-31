Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will be inactive Sunday when Miami plays the Baltimore Ravens. Mostert didn’t practice much this week because of knee and ankle injuries.

With the Dolphins having already secured a playoff spot, it makes sense not to risk further injury to Mostert, who has 21 total touchdowns on the season, and to rest him up for Week 1 of the playoffs.