When you completely dominate every aspect of a football game, as the Miami Dolphins did today, there is not much, if anything, to complain about. The Dolphins shut out, shut down, and beat down the hapless New York Jets 30-0 in a game I had completely misread. I had thought, with all the injuries (no Tyreek, no X, no Holland, no Williams, no Hunt, no Elliott, etc.) they would struggle today. My prediction was 21-14 Miami which meant no covering the big 9.5-point spread. Boy, how embarrassingly wrong I was. But I’m happy to be wrong. I’m happy to be challenged to find any Bads or Uglies in my weekly GBU column in stark contrast to last week’s Ugly Only list. In fact, those uglies made this week’s Goodies.

THE GOOD

Mike McDaniel. He has been a frequent flyer on the Bad and Ugly list this year; however, he deserves top billing this week. Leadership: What impressed me most about the game today was that the team showed no ill effects from last week’s embarrassing loss. I heard him say this on HBO’s Hard Knocks. Coach McDaniel’s’ message to the team was, and I’m paraphrasing, “Don’t try to do more. Be yourself, execute as you normally would.” I heard Tua repeat it in his post-game interview. And the team played exactly that way. Nothing more, nothing less. The bad loss was behind them. Offense, defense, and special teams all played well to me that starts with the man in charge. Play calling: I noticed a couple of improvements. He stuck with the running game in the red zone. Even when Raheem Mostert was stopped on the first and/or second goal, the coach stuck with the run, and it worked. Mostert had two more rushing touchdowns. Next, McDaniel finally took a kill shot. With the defense getting many turnovers in recent weeks, McDaniel would start a subsequent drive with a couple of runs. He did that this game but called a brilliant play-action pass which the Jets bought and Tua found Jalen Waddle wide open for a 60-yard touchdown. How refreshing. I look forward to seeing Coach Mac’s team message during this week’s Hard Knocks episode.

Bradley Chubb. He gets my game ball. He was a one-man wrecking crew. Chubb was all over the field wreaking havoc on the Jet’s offense. Chubb had seven tackles, three sacks, two tackles for loss, umpteen quarterback pressures, and even broke up a pass covering Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Perhaps he was steamed at his foolish unsportsmanlike penalty last week and was set on making amends? I don’t know, but he sure played like a man possessed.

The rest of the defensive line. This unit had seven sacks and put constant pressure on Jet quarterbacks which almost led to a fourth straight touchdown for the defense (1 yard short).

Defensive secondary. Considering the injuries to three starters, they played very well and even had two interceptions by safety Brandon Jones. Jalen Ramsey almost completely shut down Garrett Wilson.

Vic Fangio. Yes, the Jets QBs are inept, but coach Fangio was ready for that offense. The Jets were in negative yards territory for almost three quarters. They ended up with a paltry 103 total yards.

Jalen Waddle. Without its speed leader Tyreek Hill, the Fins needed a big game from Waddle, and they surely got it. Waddle finished the game with a Tyreek-like eight catches for 142 yards and a long score.

Special Teams. Yes, even this much-maligned unit makes the list. Kicker Jason Sanders hit all three of his field goals, punter Jake Bailey pooched three punts inside the 20, and coach Danny Crossman’s squad snuffed out an early Jets fake punt. Kudos to all.

THE UGLY

This week, there are no Bads and there are no Uglies from today’s game, yet this team must get healthy as they face a tough three games to finish off the season. Xavien Howard needs to start. Jevon Holland needs to start. Tyreek Hill needs to start and play a full-speed game. Austin Jackson needs to start. Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hunt need to start. Well, you get the idea.

As mentioned, next week we finally get to see where this team stands amongst the elite teams beginning with Dallas and followed by the Ravens on the road and a closing showdown with the Bills. Dallas has to be coming in here angry after getting blown out by Buffalo 31-10. They’ll be ready. I suspect Coach Mac’s message might be the same as last week’s. It makes sense. I can almost hear it. “It’s a huge game, national audience, but hey, don’t try to do more or too much. Be you. Execute the plan.”