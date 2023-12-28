Once it became apparent that the Dolphins were going to make the playoffs, the NFL MVP discussions began. The Dolphins have had two players at the forefront of these discussions, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, but that should be the least of Dolphins fans’ concerns at this juncture of the season.

The Dolphins enter week 17 with a lot at stake: with a win, the Dolphins would secure their first division title since 2008 as well as their first time being a top-two seed since the 1992 season. A win not only staves off the Bills and gets the Dolphins a division title, but it also gives them the opportunity to put an exclamation mark on what has already been the best Dolphins season in my lifetime.

It is easy to get caught up in the narratives surrounding the MVP award and this team. However, it should not even be close to fans’ or the team’s biggest point of concern because, at the end of the day, if the Dolphins handle business these next two weeks, they will have the #1 seed, and Tua will likely win the league MVP. As long as the team is able to tune out the outside noise and maintain their focus, I do not think that there is a single team in this league that the Dolphins can’t beat or compete with.

That being said, the Dolphins will need Tua and Tyreek to be on their A-game this week, Tua in particular. The Dolphin’s defense is on fire and good enough to win the team games, but in a match like Sunday, where the opposing team mirrors you with an elite defense and quarterback, Tua will need to do his best to protect the football and dictate the pace of the game. This will likely require Tua to be more timely with deep shots and lean on the run game at times. If Tua and the Dolphins play complementary football and trust in one another, they’ll put themselves in a good position to win in Baltimore.

The Miami Dolphins and their fans can have the best of both worlds with the #1 seed and potentially an MVP if they handle business. The easiest way to accomplish this is by heeding the words of former Head Coach of Stephen Ross’ alma mater, Michigan, Bo Schembechler, in his “The Team” speech. The Dolphins can have it all, but the only way they do it is as a team.