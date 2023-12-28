The Miami Dolphins go on the road for the first time in three weeks after going 2-1 during their past home stretch. The numbers don’t lie: Miami is a different team away from Hard Rock Stadium, as they’ve only posted a 4-3 record on the road this year and do not have a victory against a team with a record above .500 outside of Miami Gardens all year. This season, the Dolphins allow 25.9 points per game on the road compared to 16.9 points per game at home.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens got everyone’s attention once again after dominating San Francisco 33-19 on Monday. Baltimore has won 10 of their last 11 games and can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Dolphins. Miami has had success against the Ravens in the last two years, but this is a new season and both teams are much different.

The Dolphins can’t always rely on home-field advantage. Miami needs to avoid communication issues, burning timeouts early, uncharacteristic turnovers, and other errors you don’t see when playing at Hard Rock. Luckily for Miami, the Ravens will be on a short week after playing on Monday night and making the cross-country flight from San Francisco to Baltimore.

Miami’s defense is heating up at the right time, especially with cornerback Jalen Ramsey becoming comfortable in the scheme and Bradley Chubb’s recent dominance. They’ll need to continue their strong play against a Ravens team that leads the NFL in total offensive yards with almost 5,600 on the season. Although Vic Fangio’s defense is different than Brian Flores’ scheme, he could look to use some of the same strategies that led to four sacks of Jackson in 2021 in a game in which he attempted 43 passes. Keeping a QB spy and disguising blitzes to force Jackson to make accurate passes would be ideal for Miami to leave Baltimore with a victory.

Several narratives still surround Miami as a “finesse” team, which is far from the truth. This is a chance for the Dolphins to silence the critics even though they don’t need to. The Dolphins have remained atop nearly every offensive ranking this season and are looking to capture a number one seed for the first time since 1984. You can’t rank that highly consistently without being physical, and that’s exactly what Miami needs to bring for four quarters: physicality.

There are a lot of implications as they relate to the playoff picture and even the MVP race in this game. The Dolphins need to make sure the habits that gave them home success travel well this week, and they’ll be able to pick up one of the most significant victories in recent franchise history.