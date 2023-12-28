On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back with a brand new episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast as they talk about all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They open the show by giving some final thoughts on Miami’s win over the Cowboys on Christmas Eve and clinching a playoff spot. They then review the latest news and injury reports regarding some key Dolphins players in the lead-up to this week’s game and review the latest episode of Hard Knocks. After that, it’s on to the game sweeping the nation, Baltimore Guy vs Florida Man. To wrap up the show, they preview the Dolphins vs. Ravens this week and give their predictions on who will win this very important game on Sunday. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

