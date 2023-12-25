On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Marisa break down Miami’s 22-20 Christmas Eve victory over the Dallas Cowboys to clinch a playoff birth. It was the Jason Sanders coming out party as he went 5 for 5 on field goals, including hitting three field goals of over 50 yards, which played a huge part in Miami winning this game. The Dolphins’ defense also had a big day, holding down one of the NFL’s best offenses to only 20 points. We break down the game, give our thoughts on the moments that shaped this game, and talk about where Miami stands with two games left and a huge showdown next weekend vs Baltimore. We also give out some game balls as well. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST