On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down a crazy Monday Night Football where Miami blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and lost to the Tennesse Titans 28-27. First off, we talk about the three Dolphins superstars who didn’t suit up and play tonight. Then we talk about the rash of injuries Miami suffered in this game, including a scary moment with Tyreek Hill and what early reports are a season-ending injury to center Connor Williams. In a game where the Dolphins’ offense struggled, the defense, for the 3rd straight game produced a touchdown, and the special teams made a huge play late to turn the game in Miami’s favor. We give out our game balls and talk about the remaining four games on Miami’s schedule and how they will have to navigate these injuries moving forward vs those opponents. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

