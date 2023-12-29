The latest updates from the Ravens’ camp show a notable development on the injury front. Kyle Hamilton, the star safety who helped the Ravens win on Monday night, has a knee injury. Despite Wednesday’s walk-through practice, Hamilton did not participate, though he was seen wearing a jersey as the team concluded their activities at the indoor facility in Owings Mills. On Thursday, he did participate at the Ravens practice but his status for Sunday is still up in the air at the time of this writing.

Ravens fans are wondering whether Hamilton will be ready to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Coach John Harbaugh, addressing the uncertainty, mentioned that it is too early to make a call, emphasizing that they are closely evaluating the situation.

This Sunday’s game is crucial for the Ravens and the Dolphins. If the Ravens win, they will clinch the #1 overall seed in the AFC.

On Monday, Hamilton did really well with two interceptions and five tackles, so he got an award. But now, he might not play because he hurt his left knee in the last game. He had to grab his knee and walk off the field with trainers helping him.

Aside from Hamilton, the Ravens roster is dealing with additional injury concerns. Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers missed Wednesday’s practice due to a calf injury, and guard Kevin Zeitler is also on the injury list with knee and quad issues. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari are both dealing with concussions, while several other players are listed as limited in practice due to various ailments.

With Sunday getting closer, Ravens fans are eagerly waiting for news about the players’ health. Not knowing if Hamilton can play makes the AFC game even more exciting.