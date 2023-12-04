Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins will work out free agent linebacker and former first-round draft pick Reuben Foster on Wednesday. Foster hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2018 and has only played in 16 NFL games ever. The news that Miami is bringing in a linebacker for a workout may be a sign that the injury Jerome Baker suffered on Sunday may be significant enough that he will miss games moving forward.

Foster was drafted in Round 1 by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Foster had numerous off-the-field issues both in college and during his time in San Francisco. When a weapons arrest and domestic violence arrest happened, SF cut him. Washington claimed him off waivers, but because of his arrests, he was suspended and couldn’t play. Then, in his first practice of 2019, after his suspension ended, he tore his ACL, and he was out for the entire season. Before week 1 of the 2020 season, Washington put Foster on IR, ending his season. Since then, he has been out of the league, but he did sign with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in January of this year. This past season in the USFL, he had 1 INT, half a sack, and 53 tackles.

Foster worked out for Miami previously in April of 2022. in July of 2022, he worked out for Seattle as well. He wasn’t signed by either team after the workouts.