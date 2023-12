Carter and Jorge are back with another episode of the TuAmigos Podcast. On today’s show, they discuss the Dolphins’ loss to the Titans, and the guys share some Warren Buffett quotes to try and bring some positivity to this past week’s fallout from the loss. Then they turn their attention to the Jets game this week, and if Miami doesn’t win, they are in a bad spot.—all of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast.

