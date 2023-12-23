SportingPost.com has analysed recent data on NFL ticket prices for 2023, looking at the most expensive, the cheapest tickets along with which teams have been raising, or dropping, their ticket prices since 2020.

Key Takeaways:

The Las Vegas Raiders have the most expensive tickets, at an average of $168.83 for a general ticket

Arizona Cardinals come in as the most cost-friendly option for punters, with a general ticket costing $98.54 on average.

Jacksonville racking up the prices: tickets to see the Jaguars have seen a 21% increase since 2020

Tickets for teams in the NFC are on average more expensive than teams in the AFC – $123 vs $119

AFC tickets have increased more on average than tickets in the NFC – 10% vs 7%

Top Five Most Expensive Teams

Team Avg. weighted general ticket vs NFL Average Las Vegas Raiders $168.83 +39.60% San Francisco 49ers $161.33 +33.40% New England Patriots $142.74 +18.03% Green Bay Packers $141.48 +16.98% Philadelphia Eagles $139.01 +14.94%

Las Vegas Raiders lead the pack with the highest average ticket cost at $168.83. San Francisco 49ers follow closely at $161.33, indicating their significant presence in the NFL landscape. New England Patriots ($142.74) and Green Bay Packers ($141.48) show enduring popularity, maintaining high ticket prices. Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five at $139.01, signifying their consistent fan support.

Top Five Cheapest Teams

Team Avg. weighted general ticket vs NFL Average Arizona Cardinals $98.54 -18.52% Buffalo Bills $101.64 -15.96% Cincinnati Bengals $101.78 -15.84% Jacksonville Jaguars $102.22 -15.48% Los Angeles Rams $103.90 -14.09%

Arizona Cardinals offer the most affordable experience at $98.54, suggesting a strategy to attract more fans or reflect local economic factors. Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, with tickets just over $100, indicate a balance between accessibility and market value. Jacksonville Jaguars ($102.22) and Los Angeles Rams ($103.90) present relatively lower costs.

Biggest YonY Ticket Price Increase Since 2020

Team General Ticket Price Change YonY (from 2020)% Jacksonville Jaguars 21% Washington Commanders 20% Los Angeles Chargers 19% Detroit Lions 17% Cincinnati Bengals 17%

Jacksonville Jaguars exhibit a significant 21% increase. Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers, with 20% and 19% increases respectively, show aggressive pricing strategies. Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals both record a 17% rise.