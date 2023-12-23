SportingPost.com has analysed recent data on NFL ticket prices for 2023, looking at the most expensive, the cheapest tickets along with which teams have been raising, or dropping, their ticket prices since 2020.

Key Takeaways:

  • The Las Vegas Raiders have the most expensive tickets, at an average of $168.83 for a general ticket

  • Arizona Cardinals come in as the most cost-friendly option for punters, with a general ticket costing $98.54 on average.

  • Jacksonville racking up the prices: tickets to see the Jaguars have seen a 21% increase since 2020

  • Tickets for teams in the NFC are on average more expensive than teams in the AFC – $123 vs $119

  • AFC tickets have increased more on average than tickets in the NFC – 10% vs 7%

Top Five Most Expensive Teams

Team

Avg. weighted general ticket

vs NFL Average

Las Vegas Raiders

$168.83

+39.60%

San Francisco 49ers

$161.33

+33.40%

New England Patriots

$142.74

+18.03%

Green Bay Packers

$141.48

+16.98%

Philadelphia Eagles

$139.01

+14.94%

Las Vegas Raiders lead the pack with the highest average ticket cost at $168.83. San Francisco 49ers follow closely at $161.33, indicating their significant presence in the NFL landscape. New England Patriots ($142.74) and Green Bay Packers ($141.48) show enduring popularity, maintaining high ticket prices. Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five at $139.01, signifying their consistent fan support.

Top Five Cheapest Teams

Team

Avg. weighted general ticket

vs NFL Average

Arizona Cardinals

$98.54

-18.52%

Buffalo Bills

$101.64

-15.96%

Cincinnati Bengals

$101.78

-15.84%

Jacksonville Jaguars

$102.22

-15.48%

Los Angeles Rams

$103.90

-14.09%

Arizona Cardinals offer the most affordable experience at $98.54, suggesting a strategy to attract more fans or reflect local economic factors. Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, with tickets just over $100, indicate a balance between accessibility and market value. Jacksonville Jaguars ($102.22) and Los Angeles Rams ($103.90) present relatively lower costs.

Biggest YonY Ticket Price Increase Since 2020

Team

General Ticket Price Change YonY (from 2020)%

Jacksonville Jaguars

21%

Washington Commanders

20%

Los Angeles Chargers

19%

Detroit Lions

17%

Cincinnati Bengals

17%

Jacksonville Jaguars exhibit a significant 21% increase. Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers, with 20% and 19% increases respectively, show aggressive pricing strategies. Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals both record a 17% rise.

Team

Avg. weighted general ticket

General ticket change year-on-year (%)

Avg. weighted premium ticket

vs NFL Average

Conference

Las Vegas Raiders

$168.83

10

$370.28

39.60%

AFC

San Francisco 49ers

$161.33

11.4

$491.68

33.40%

NFC

New England Patriots

$142.74

8.6

$439.57

18.03%

AFC

Green Bay Packers

$141.48

4.9

$354.57

16.98%

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles

$139.01

9.4

$409.65

14.94%

NFC

Denver Broncos

$131.91

10.2

$488.56

9.07%

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs

$131.81

14.5

$290.06

8.99%

AFC

Chicago Bears

$130.29

0

$357.36

7.73%

NFC

Seattle Seahawks

$127.71

3.8

$297.81

5.60%

NFC

Pittsburgh Steelers

$127.04

5.8

$295.93

5.04%

AFC

New York Giants

$126.74

4.1

$459.08

4.80%

NFC

Washington Commanders

$124.80

20

$396.00

3.19%

NFC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$124.43

1.6

$294.34

2.89%

NFC

Minnesota Vikings

$123.37

5.6

$367.08

2.01%

NFC

Cleveland Browns

$122.18

8.9

$306.10

1.03%

AFC

Baltimore Ravens

$120.27

0

$312.93

-0.55%

AFC

Houston Texans

$117.45

0

$376.47

-2.89%

AFC

Dallas Cowboys

$116.69

8.2

$408.93

-3.51%

NFC

Carolina Panthers

$115.45

10.4

$353.05

-4.54%

NFC

New York Jets

$112.56

14.6

$393.09

-6.93%

AFC

New Orleans Saints

$111.97

2.2

$288.80

-7.42%

NFC

Atlanta Falcons

$111.54

0.8

$430.61

-7.77%

NFC

Tennessee Titans

$107.37

6.7

$250.11

-11.22%

AFC

Detroit Lions

$107.31

16.8

$256.85

-11.27%

NFC

Indianapolis Colts