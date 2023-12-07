Carter and Jorge are back with another episode of the TuAmigos Podcast. On today’s show, the guys discuss the Dolphins’ chances to win the AFC and if they have a shot at the Super Bowl without being the #1 seed. They discuss the Dolphins’ turnovers of late, and now, with one game vs. Washington with no turnovers is the “turnover bug” gone. Who is the team MVP, Tua or Tyreek? And they preview the Titans-Dolphins game. All of this and more is on today’s TuAmigos Podcast.

