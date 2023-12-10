One of the four women that Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard got pregnant at the same time has posted a picture online of her child with Howard wearing a onesie that says Howard is a deadbeat dad on one side, and the results of Howard’s DNA and the paternity test on the other side.

Back in September, a report surfaced that Howard allegedly had four females pregnant all at the same time. One of the females, Tia, went public with this news back then and stated that the Miami Dolphins star player was harassing her and was trying to get her to terminate the baby.

Now, another female has gone public with her story. Per a SportsKeeda article, “In an article by the Atlanta Black Star’s Myles Dunson, Denisha Owens accused Xavien Howard of being a good-for-nothing father. She called out the Miami Dolphins cornerback in August when she posted a picture of herself with her daughter, Xara Howard.

This month, she also posted photoshopped images of her calling Howard a deadbeat via a stock image onesie. She called for help in turning the image into a real onesie, which did happen. The onesie reads in front: “Xavien Howard is my…deadbeat Dad. He tells people I’m not his child, but the DNA proved that was a lie.” To support the claim, Owens had a copy of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity Test she took at the DDC DNA Diagnostic Center on Dec. 21, 2022, printed on the onesie’s back.

Xavien Howard has yet to comment on the claim. Thus far on the field this season, in ten games, Howard has 38 tackles, 31 of which are solo, as well as one interception.

