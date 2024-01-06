3… 2… 1…

Thousand of Dolphins fans count down in harmony as the game clock ticks to zero in a stunning Week three upset defeat of the Buffalo Bills last season. I can still remember like it was yesterday, as I was jumping around my living room like a crazy man. But I didn’t care how I looked to anyone, I only cared that we finally just beat Josh Allen.

This game was heavily scrutinized by national media because the blinding sun was out in full force, seemingly cooking everyone on the Buffalo Bills’ sideline. Causing harsh cramps toward key players, total exhaustion, and visible overheating.

I would like to y’all…I loved watching what was in front of my eyes. It was beautiful to watch the Bills suffer, because the Bills were getting a taste of their own “home-field advantage” medicine.

Well, fast forward two regular season losses and one playoff loss later. The Dolphins, this upcoming Sunday night, are looking to find any advantage against our divisional rival, the Bills. With the Dolphins having a “CVS length” injury report for this upcoming, Vegas has the Dolphins as three-point underdogs.

The silverline for this upcoming week is last year’s matchup where we pulled off the victory, the Dolphins were 4.5 point underdogs, yet the Phins till pulled off the victory at home. As bad as the Dolphins are currently with their injury report, or even unexpected fires erupting at players’ homes. The coaching staff and the players need to dig deep and win an important game under head coach Mike McDaniels’s tenure. Not only is losing home-field advantage a massive blow, but our entire team’s momentum heading into playoffs will feel like a losing situation. Momentum in a single-game elimination tournament is huge. Just look how scary the Baltimore Ravens look. No AFC or NFC team wants to play them.

By beating the Dolphins, we can carry this win into the playoffs and give the fans something they/’ve been desperately wanting. An actual shot for the Super Bowl! Beat Bills, Go Phins.