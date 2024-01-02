Just when the Dolphins prove they can beat a team with a winning record, they come right back with an embarrassing road loss to the Ravens. Miami hasn’t dropped back-to-back games all season, and you don’t want to start that trend heading into the postseason. Luckily for Miami, they already clinched a playoff berth and need to win the division for a more ideal path to the Super Bowl.

Back in April, head coach Mike McDaniel said, “You always have your division in the back of your mind,” Well, here we are in the final game of the season with a division championship on the line. What better way to get back on track than reaching that milestone at home on Sunday Night Football? Miami is seeking their first division title since 2008. With that being said, the Baltimore game needs to be well in the rearview mirror, and the team needs to find a way to get momentum back on their side.

Regardless of the injuries Miami is dealing with, win on Sunday and could kickstart enough momentum to create a winning streak at the right time. Depending on how the first round shakes up, I like how Miami matches up well against any of the potential opponents. Get a victory, and the Dolphins will defend the home field against either Buffalo, Jacksonville, or Pittsburgh. Lose and Miami will play at Kansas City regardless of any implications; that is a lock.

Games like this are where teams rally behind their leaders, especially the franchise quarterback. Buffalo has defeated Miami in their last three matchups, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa needs a win like this under his resume to cap off what has been a remarkable season in franchise history. Throughout the entire season, Tagovailoa has led in nearly every passing category with 4,451 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns through 16 weeks. Having been an MVP candidate the last two years, adding division champ would be a great icing to his case for a big payday by Miami.

Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio needs to bounce back and not allow the Bills to put up 48 points like they did in October. Seeing how cornerback Eli Apple performs with a full week of practice with the first units will be interesting. I would like to see where we play cornerback Nik Needham, whether in the slot or at the boundary. Could we see a Cam Smith or Channing Tindall sighting? Keep an eye on all pass-rushers now that both starters are out for the season in Phillips and Chubb. Expect outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah to get extended snaps. Both have a combined 11 sacks on the season.

A win against Buffalo to conclude the season will go a long way for a plethora of reasons. After a tough game against the Ravens, everyone in Miami needs to regain momentum. The Dolphins are currently +3 point underdogs against the Buffalo on DraftKings Sportsbook.