With the success Miami had on offense this season, it’s no surprise other teams are looking at the staff in hopes of finding a way to replicate that success. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith started gaining attention earlier this year as a potential head coach candidate. He’s been a candidate for the Carolina job since they fired Frank Reich earlier this season, and the Panthers have officially requested an interview with Smith.

Back in November, Smith was asked about his name being mentioned among potential head coaching candidates this offseason, and he said, “It’s not flattering,” Smith said. “It’s more humbling,” I remember why I got into coaching. So when all this stuff comes up, it’s pretty cool.”

The Carolina Panthers announced Smith as one of the nine candidates that they have requested to interview on Monday.

Smith has been with Miami for two seasons. While head coach Mike McDaniel is the signal caller on offense, he still contributes to the success we see each week, and I would assume he learned a thing or two along the way. In Week 16 he was named the top offensive coordinator via NFLPA survey.

There are certain rules in regards to when a team can conduct interviews especially when teams are in the playoffs. According to the league, in-person interviews can be conducted until January 22, but Zoom-Call interviews can take place before then.

Smith has experience around the league to make him a suitable candidate for a team looking to get their offense back on track. He will be 43 years old with 12 years of NFL coaching experience. He’s been a member of the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and now Miami. Smith has worked as an offensive line coach, tight ends coach, run game coordinator, and offensive coordinator.

His name has been mentioned as a potential head coach candidate for the Raiders and Chargers. In 2023, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished first in the NFL in passer rating and passing yards. Miami also finished with the most total yards in the league this season.