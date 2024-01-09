Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins are signing OLB Justin Høuston to help replace the loss of Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker. Houston will turn 35 in a couple weeks. Houston was on the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, played 7 games and had half a sack. He injured his hamstring and was put on IR. Once he got healthy he asked the team to release him, and they did. His last game this season was played on October 29th. Houston is a four time pro bowl player, was All-Pro in 2014, and has 112 career NFL Sacks.

