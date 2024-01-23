Collectors and fans alike are in for a treat, as FOCO unveils the highly anticipated “Bobble Dubbles” bobblehead collection that includes a Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins Bobble Dubblz Bobblehead . The innovative “Bobble Dubblz” concept features nine sports superstars from the MLB, NFL, and NHL holding their own scaled-down version of themselves as a bobblehead. What sets this collection apart is that it will only be available for purchase for 72 hours, and the number of bobbleheads sold within that 72-hour period will be the final edition size for each one. These unique and eye-catching pieces pay homage to some of sports’ biggest stars, featuring a distinctive twist that sets it apart from traditional bobbleheads.