With the NFL playoffs approaching, a lot is on the line in Week 18 for the AFC East squads. The winner between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills clinches the AFC East title. However, Bills Mafia could miss the playoffs with a loss, a Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars win and no Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans tie. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and James Jones debate whether Allen or Tua needs the win more.