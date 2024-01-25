Ian Rapoport on the NFL Network Wednesday evening said former LA Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is a name to watch as he is close to Mike McDaniel. Staley also worked for Sean McVay for one year, and the Rams and McVay is also very close to McDaniel, and there could be a tie-in there. So that is something to keep an eye on and watch. Staley runs the same scheme Vic Fangio ran, and learned under Vic Fangio in Chicago and Denver. It appears the reason Vic wanted out of Miami was not results-based but more of a personality clash with Fangio and the players. So, keeping the same scheme with a different coordinator may be the plan of attack here.

More on this story as it develops.