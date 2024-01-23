In his first mock draft of 2024, ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr has Miami selecting Troy Fautanu OG Washington. Read what Mel has to say about the pick below…

Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

The Dolphins could lose two starting offensive linemen in free agency, as center Connor Williams and right guard Robert Hunt are scheduled to hit the market in March. They also likely will have limited cap space, particularly with the potential of Tua Tagovailoa getting a big extension. Why not add an O-line replacement here? There’s room to improve, as Miami ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%).

Fautanu started 31 career games for the Huskies, spending most of his time at left tackle. I see his future at guard, however, as his 6-foot-4, 317-pound frame and playing style fit on the interior. He allowed two career sacks on nearly 1,250 pass-blocking snaps. It wouldn’t shock me if a team drafted Fautanu to play tackle, but I see All-Pro upside for him at guard.