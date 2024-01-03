The Miami Dolphins found it tough to be the best in the AFC following their defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. With that defeat Miami will now either be the second seed or the sixth.

What will be the situation if Miami wins the AFC East?

If Miami wins against the Bills and clinches the AFC East Division title, the Dolphins’ playoff journey takes on an interesting twist. If Miami wins, the team will get to play at home in round 1 will be either Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, or….yes Buffalo.

Now, what will be the situation if Miami loses the AFC East?

However, if the Dolphins lose to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, Miami knows their round 1 opponent as it is set in stone. Losing the division title would mean hitting the road. And in this case, it is a challenging journey to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.

With both Buffalo and Miami finishing with identical 11-6 records, the Bills would hold the upper hand in tiebreakers, having secured victories in both regular-season matchups against the ‘Fins.’ The equation becomes crystal clear. It is to secure a win against the Bills, open the door to potentially hosting a playoff game or stumble, and head to the formidable Arrowhead Stadium, aiming to take down the mighty Kansas City Chiefs.

The next game against the Buffalo Bills is highly important for the team. It could either make or break their chances in the playoffs. Miami fans are hoping for a big win that could lead to an exciting home playoff game. A loss and the Dolphins faithful in South Florida wouldn’t see their team in person again until next Fall.