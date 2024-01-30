It’s Mock Draft season, and on Monday evening, The Athletic posted one of their first Mock Drafts of the season. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

With Pick #21 in Round 1, Sports Illustrated has Miami selecting…

Miami built its offense with the intention of Terron Armstead filling the Trent Williams role, but Armstead’s health just hasn’t allowed for him to be on the field or at his best when Miami needs him. It’s time to start preparing a long-term contingency.

Guyton has all the movement skills to execute an outside-zone scheme, especially on the backside. He’s not as technically refined as Fashanu, but the need to improve his play strength and leg drive is similarly evident. He can compete for reps immediately at the next level.