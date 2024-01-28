As the Miami Dolphins gear up for a critical offseason, with 29 players set to become free agents in 2024, tough decisions lie ahead for General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel. Let us break down the top 10 pending free agents the Dolphins should prioritize re-signing to shape a promising future.

DL Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins just completed his best season yet, hitting career-highs in sacks and quarterback hits. The Dolphins are at a crossroads. The team is debating whether to offer a substantial contract or explore trade options. Keeping Wilkins is crucial for upholding the team’s defensive prowess.

C Connor Williams

Connor Williams proved invaluable on the offensive line until a torn ACL cut his season short. His absence took a toll on the performance of the Dolphins offense, highlighting his significance. Re-signing him should be a priority, depending on where he is in his rehab with his knee.

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Van Ginkel, in 2023, showcased versatility in pass rush and run defense. His adaptability, as well as his willingness to step up in the face of injuries, makes him undoubtedly a key player. Cap space decisions, influenced by Wilkins, may impact his future.

RG Robert Hunt

Hunt, a standout offensive lineman, enters free agency at a favorable time. Even though he missed time this season, his durability throughout his career and strong performance this past season make him a valuable asset. Re-signing him would ensure continuity on the offensive line.

OT Kendall Lamm

Kendall Lamm’s consistency in every game makes him a reliable depth piece for the offensive line. Retaining him is crucial for maintaining stability, especially considering the injury history of other tackles.

S DeShon Elliott

DeShon Elliott’s performance, though with some coverage issues, was notable. His fit with Jevon Holland in the secondary was evident. The Dolphins must weigh their asking price against the market and other priorities.

DL Raekwon Davis

Raekwon Davis, starting in seven games, provides a solid option if Wilkins departs. The decision on Davis may hinge on Wilkins’ situation, impacting the defensive line’s composition.

OL Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn’s early-season contributions were crucial to the offensive line’s success. With uncertainty surrounding Robert Hunt, securing Wynn becomes imperative for line stability.

WR Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios, a multi-skilled player, caught 81.8% of his targets in 2023, showcasing reliability. As a potential third target for Tua Tagovailoa, bringing him back would add consistency to the receiving corps.

S Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones, a solid rotational piece, displayed promise in limited opportunities. His effectiveness could increase with a new defensive scheme. Retaining him provides depth in the safety position.

Verdict

In 2024, the success of the Dolphins relies on crucial decisions about key players. Securing Christian Wilkins is essential for the defense, while Connor Williams is key for a stable offensive line. Andrew Van Ginkel’s versatility and Robert Hunt’s durability are vital, and Kendall Lamm’s steady performance adds depth to the offensive line. Decisions on DeShon Elliott, Raekwon Davis, Isaiah Wynn, Braxton Berrios, and Brandon Jones will depend on factors like cap space, market conditions, and team needs. Navigating these details is crucial for a bright future.