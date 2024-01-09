The Miami Dolphins found themselves in a great position thanks to early season success only to squander their opportunity to win the AFC East and potentially play multiple playoff games at home. The Bills remain the boogeyman the Dolphins just cannot defeat and the Dolphins stumble into the postseason on the back of two consecutive defeats.

The narratives are getting louder about the team, the head coach, and the quarterback. Is there any hope for a rebound?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss it all on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com.

