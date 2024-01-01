Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at his Monday press conference that cornerback Xavien Howard is week-to-week with a foot injury, but he will not need surgery. McDaniel said he is not planning on Howard playing Sunday vs the Bills in the big week 18 contest.

