It’s Mock Draft season, and Yahoo put out its first Two-Round Mock Draft over the weekend. Miami, with picks 21 and 53, has many directions they can go. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.
Let’s see who Yahoo has Miami selecting…
21 – Miami Dolphins – OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Injuries decimated the Dolphins offensive line last season so they added Amarius Mims to give Miami a starter-quality tackle to can line up on either side.
53 – Miami Dolphins – TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
Amarius Mims can not line up on either side. He’s a right tackle and would therefore be a redundant choice of a first round pick. Miami needs to go pass rusher with first pick or at least pick a player who has a chance to play LT. Sanders in round 2 is a good pick. The Dolphins need a threat at TE and should learn something from the four teams that were left going into yesterday’s championship games,