It’s Mock Draft season, and Yahoo put out its first Two-Round Mock Draft over the weekend. Miami, with picks 21 and 53, has many directions they can go. Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

Let’s see who Yahoo has Miami selecting…

21 – Miami Dolphins – OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Injuries decimated the Dolphins offensive line last season so they added Amarius Mims to give Miami a starter-quality tackle to can line up on either side.

53 – Miami Dolphins – TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas