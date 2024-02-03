NFL Insider Aaron Wilson is reporting that the front runner to land the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator position is current Ravens defensive line coach and associate head coach Anthony Weaver. The Ravens’ current defensive coordinator, Mike MacDonald, just became the Seahawks’ head coach, and the Ravens backfilled his position with Zach Orr. Weaver also recently interviewed for the Falcons and Commanders head coaching position in the past few weeks.

Emerging as #Dolphins frontrunner and expected to ultimately land defensive coordinator job: #Ravens assistant head coach-defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, per league sources @KPRC2 Interviewed for head coaching jobs with #Commanders #Falcons — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 2, 2024

Anthony Weaver will be 44 years old in late July, just before training camp. He has been a coach in the NFL since 2012, starting as the assistant defensive line coach for the NY Jets before moving on to Buffalo to be their defensive line coach. He took on the same role then with Cleveland and Houston. In 2020, he was also a defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans, and they were ranked 30th in total defense, 24th in passing defense, 32nd in rushing defense, and 27th in scoring defense. He then moved on to Baltimore as their defensive line coach, associate head coach, and run game coordinator.

Weaver played in the NFL as a defensive end and was a 2nd round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2002 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Ravens, he started 54 regular season games and one playoff game. He then left as a free agent and signed with the Houston Texans, starting 44 games for them before his playing career came to an end.

More on this story as it develops.