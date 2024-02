Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has put out his 2nd Mock Draft, and with the 21st pick in Round 1, he has Miami Selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Laiatu Latu – EDGE UCLA

Latu would give the Dolphins three outstanding pass rushers with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips already in place. Keep in mind: Miami could lose Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency.