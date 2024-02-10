The Miami Dolphins coaching staff continues to be under a bit of a facelift as the Dolphins hired Brian Duker away from the Detroit Lions as their secondary coach and passing game coordinator. In Detroit, Duker has been the Lions’ defensive back and secondary coach for three seasons. Prior to his time in Detroit, he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive staff assistant.

