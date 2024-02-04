I know the NFL Draft is two and a half months away, and a lot can happen between now and then. However, for the Miami Dolphins, they enter the offseason being $50 million over the salary cap and have six picks, which is more than last year’s four picks. The Dolphins have 1st, 2nd, 5th, two six-round picks, and a 7th-round pick, but the Dolphins don’t have a 3rd, thanks to owner Stephen Ross, and a 4th. With the Dolphins’ cap situation this year and probably next year, they will be going through some lean years with the salary cap, and they need to start getting more picks to add younger players on cheap contracts to balance this out.

The Dolphins, for the last couple of years, have been going all in and trading picks for players like Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb, and Tyreek Hill. It’s fine that they did that, but with those players locked in on big contracts along with other players, the Dolphins won’t be able to resign many of their free agents this year. The Dolphins have Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Connor Williams, and others looking to get paid. The Dolphins realistically won’t be able to keep these players, and in fact, they might lose a lot of them.

The Dolphins could get picks next year in the compensatory draft pick formula for losing free agents, but that’s next year. The Dolphins need to think about getting more picks this year. There is always good value on players in the 3rd and 4th rounds. The Dolphins must find a way to get a pick in one or both rounds. The compensatory pick formula is complicated and based on free agents you signed, lost, and other factors. There is no guarantee the Dolphins will get a 3rd or 4th-round pick, but most likely if they aren’t active in free agency.

The Dolphins had the most picks of any team in the NFL in 2020 and 2021, but the last two years have had the fewest picks. The Dolphins must look to get more, especially with the team being up against the cap and potentially losing players. The issue the Dolphins could have is finding a trade partner because the draft isn’t an exact science, and players could rise and fall during the draft. If a player at 21 falls to the Dolphins with great potential, then they shouldn’t pass on them. There could be a team in the 2nd round that might look to trade back into the 1st round to potentially get a quarterback potentially, and that is where the Dolphins could potentially net a haul, but that is no guarantee.

I like how general manager Chris Grier has been aggressive the last few years in bringing in talented players, but right now, he will have to cool it on that and look to add more talented players in the draft on cheaper contracts. The front office has found talented players in the draft over the years, and they need to get more picks to find more. The salary cap every few years puts teams in a bind and doesn’t allow teams to keep their players. It’s that time when the Dolphins will be doing that balancing act.