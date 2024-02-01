After coming to terms with how the Dolphins, like many Dolphins fans at this point I began thinking about how the Dolphins should attack this offseason. It’s still unclear what avenue the Dolphins are going to take to get themselves back under the salary cap and what decisions they will be making in regards to players like Robert Hunt, Christian Wilkins, and Connor Williams, so keeping that in mind I’ve mainly just focused on the draft and what philosophical changes the Dolphins can make.

The draft is going to be extremely important for the Dolphins this year, and at this moment in time, I feel that the team should trade back in the first round and try to get a few more picks in rounds 2-4 because, at the moment the Dolphins won’t be on the clock until pick 156 following their pick at 55.

Keeping this in mind I did two three-round mock drafts: one where the Dolphins opt to trade down and one where they do not.

Mock Draft A (no trade)::

Round 1: Troy Fautanu (Tackle/Guard, Washington)

Fautanu started at tackle for the Washington Huskies award-winning offensive line but will likely switch over to guard in the NFL. Both of the Dolphins’ starting guards are slated to hit the market along with their center, so presuming the Dolphins do the right thing and extend Robert Hunt, I have them taking Fautanu to make up for the departure of Isaiah Wynn.

Round 2: Kris Jenkins (Defensive Tackle, Michigan)

There is still a decision to be made regarding Christian Wilkins, but even if the Dolphins decide to extend Wilkins or franchise tag him, I like the idea of the Dolphins going defensive line at some point in the early rounds. Trench play on both sides was an important factor in the Dolphins’ demise this past season, so I have a strong feeling that the team will address it in the draft. Jenkins was a key part of an all-time great Michigan defense, and by adding him, the Dolphins not only bolster their pass rush and depth, but give the team a backup option if they cannot strike a deal with Wilkins.

Mock Draft B:

For this mock draft, I opted to trade down from the Dolphins’ original pick at 21, but given how simulators can be, I did not propose any trades and only considered the trades offered to me.

I ended up opting for the Detroit Lions’ offer of swapping firsts along with the Lions’ second and third-round selections.

Round 1 Pick 30: Kamren Kinchens (Safety, Miami)

There were not many offensive linemen available at this point, so I opted for Kinchens, considering the Dolphin’s need for safety. Even if the team decides to bring back DeShon Elliott, I think the team is still in need of a safety or playmaker in the secondary, and Kinchens fills that need. By drafting Kinchens, the Dolphins give themselves the ability to be more versatile in coverage and form a dynamic duo at safety with him and Jevon Holland.

Round 2 Pick 55: Ja’Tavion Sanders (Tight End, Texas)

The pick that Dolphins fans have wanted for years: a tight end. The Dolphins have had a lack of production from their tight end group under Mike McDaniel, and while that may be by design, I think the offense could improve by adding a reliable red-zone target or threat over the middle. It is worth noting however: had he been available I likely would have drafted Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon, but unfortunately he did not fall this far. This does not really surprise me as I do not expect Powers-Johnson to fall to the Dolphins’ second pick, which serves as all the more reason to me that the team should consider trading down from 21 in order to acquire an earlier second-round pick.

Round 2 Pick 62: Ja’Lynn Polk (Wide Receiver, Washington)

The Dolphins struggled to find a consistent third option in the passing game this year, and it showed as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle began to be worn down by injuries, so with this pick, I decided to double down on pass catchers in round 2 to try to avoid a repeat of last season’s struggles. Polk was a part of the top passing offense this past season, totaling 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns on 69 receptions in his final season as a Husky. Polk also adds yet another variation of the name Ja’Lynn to the Dolphins roster and coincidentally is accustomed to playing with a left-handed quarterback- potentially making him a perfect match for the Dolphins. Two other intriguing options at receiver would be Michigan’s Roman Wilson or Luke McCaffery out of Rice. Wilson, coincidentally played his high school ball at Saint Louis in Honolulu, Hawaii, just like Dolphins’ star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 3 Pick 80: Zak Zinter (Guard, Michigan)

This was my favorite pick of this mock, truthfully. Zinter was well on his way to being among the first offensive linemen taken this draft before an untimely injury during Michigan’s third-straight victory over Ohio State. Zinter’s broken leg will likely affect his draft position, but he will likely be able to play by the start of next season. Zak Zinter was Michigan’s best player on offense these past two seasons and if the Dolphins are able to get him as late as round 3 I would be over the moon.

After completing my first mock draft run of the offseason I walked away with the same thought that I had entering the process: the Dolphins should trade back in the first round. The team is entering the offseason with several question marks surrounding the roster and that’s before taking into account the team’s needs as is; trading back will give the Dolphins a better opportunity to answer some of those questions and fill those needs.