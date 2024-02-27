Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. The college football writers at The Athletic put together a Mock Draft, and with the 21st pick, they have Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Byron Murphy II, DT – Texas

“The Dolphins got pushed around in losses this year. Murphy can help fix that. He teamed up with T’Vondre Sweat to be the best 1-2 punch on an interior defensive line in college football this year, helping carry Texas to the College Football Playoff. He can help balance out the offense-heavy Dolphins, and Mike McDaniel would be wise not to leave him out of goal-line packages on that side of the ball, either: Murphy caught a touchdown pass last September and ran for another against Washington in the Sugar Bowl.”