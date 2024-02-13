With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, everyone will begin to focus on the 2024 NFL Draft. The Athletic has put out its Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft, and here is who they have Miami selecting.

Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at.

Round 1: Pick #21 Miami Selects – Graham Barton, OG/C Duke

The Dolphins could go a few different ways here, but they really need interior OL help. Barton, a college tackle, has the ability to play inside and to do so pretty quickly. He started five games at center in 2020 and could project over the ball in the NFL. The draft’s most versatile lineman.