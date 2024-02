Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins plan to release edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah today. Ogbah played four seasons in Miami and had 24.5 sacks over that time.

Dolphins plan to release veteran LB Emmanuel Ogbah today, per source. Miami signed Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million deal after he posted back-to-back nine-sack seasons in 2020 and 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2024