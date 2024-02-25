The Miami Dolphins were left as one of the Most Heartbroken fanbases in the NFL after this season

New research from The Sports Geek has revealed the Most Heartbroken fanbases after this NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys were ranked as the Most Heartbroken fanbase this season with a total of 389,150 ‘heartbroken’ posts on social media

The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills were 2nd and 3rd with a total of 383,230 and 331,930 ‘heartbroken’ posts each

As a fan in the NFL, you will experience a very wide range of emotions throughout a full season. There will be elements of joy, surprise, and unfortunately, probably some heartbreak… especially if you’re a Cowboys fan!

The Sports Geek have just discovered the most heartbroken fanbases in the NFL by using a social sentiment tool that analyzes the emotion of posts on social media. For this particular report, they analyzed ‘sad’ and ‘angry’ emotions and counted how many posts fit under that category from the opening day of the season, until the last day of the season.

For the Miami Dolphins, it was a great regular season that saw some incredible offensive displays and great scorelines, such as the historic 70-20 vs the Denver Broncos! Unfortunately, their post season journey came to a swift end which was hard to take for Dolphins fans, after seeing their team work so hard all season. This means that they were the 5th most heartbroken fanbase after this season, with a total of 298,290 heartbroken tweets made about the team throughout the season.

The moment that made Dolphins fans feel the most heartbroken was when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 in the Wildcard Round and their impressive season came to short end. This certainly hit Dolphins fans hard, with 30,520 heartbroken tweets being made on that day about the Miami Dolphins. They will be hopeful their team can build on their impressive performances from this season and have a proper run in the post season next year.

The ranking below shows the Top 10 fanbases that experienced heartache this season:

Rank Team Number of ‘heartbroken’ posts 1 Dallas Cowboys 389,150 2 Philadelphia Eagles 383,230 3 Buffalo Bills 331,930 4 Detroit Lions 315,030 5 Miami Dolphins 298,290 6 Baltimore Ravens 296,810 7 New York Jets 267,400 8 Green Bay Packers 230,150 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 222,330 10 Chicago Bears 216,930

The Dallas Cowboys came out on top, with almost 400,000 posts throughout the season that showed heartbreak! Their most heartbroken moment, of course, came when they got beat of seventh seeded Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round. On this day, there was a total of 34,860 heartbroken tweets from Cowboys fans.

The Eagles were next, with 331,930 heartbroken tweets. Eagles fans felt especially heartbroken after going out early in the playoffs, with NFL fans having high hopes for the team this year. When they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round, this sparked a total 40,730 heartbroken tweets.

The Buffalo Bills finished off the podium with a total of 331,930 posts that resembled heartbreak. Their most heartbroken day came when they lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Bills found this hard to take with the score being so close at 27-24. This sparked a huge amount of heartbroken tweets with 45,400 posts being made on this day!

To find more information about this report, visit https://www.thesportsgeek.com/blog/nfl-top-10-most-heartbroken-fanbases/