Tua Tagovailoa and Bryce Young were never teammates at the University of Alabama, but Tagovailoa has acted as a mentor to Young. Tagovailoa played quarterback for Alabama before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2020. The Carolina Panthers chose Young with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite having successful college careers, including winning national championships, their NFL experiences have differed so far. Tagovailoa made the Pro Bowl this year, while Young struggled on a bad Panthers team. However, Tagovailoa remains supportive of Young’s ability to develop into a quality NFL quarterback.

Young Followed in Tagovailoa’s Footsteps

In October, Young discussed Tagovailoa’s influence on his decision to attend Alabama. “It was a big reason why I went to Alabama. It was a big transition from when [Tagovailoa] was there — just, what the offense looked like and what they kind of moved to offensively. And it’s flourished since then,” Young explained.

As the Crimson Tide’s starter, Young put up huge numbers. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021. The Panthers hoped he could replicate that success and lead a turnaround.

Still Has Bright Future Ahead

Essentially, Tagovailoa believes Young has the skills to excel as an NFL quarterback. He just needs more talent around him and time to develop.

With continued support from veteran mentors like Tagovailoa, Young hopefully takes a step forward in 2024. If he pans out as Carolina envisions, the Panthers could still get the last laugh over the quarterbacks drafted after him.

Rookie Season Full of Growing Pains

However, Young’s first NFL season did not go smoothly. He was sacked 55 times behind a poor offensive line, and the Panthers won just one of his 12 starts. His passing stats ranked near the bottom among starting quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans chose C.J. Stroud after the Panthers passed on him. Stroud played well, making the playoffs and winning a playoff game.

The Panthers’ struggles eventually cost head coach Frank Reich his job. Questions emerged over whether Carolina made the right choice with the top pick.

But Tagovailoa dismissed doubts about Young’s long-term potential. “I think he’s done a tremendous job with his team,” Tagovailoa said. “What people end up doing is they put too much on him, when it’s a team sport. It takes everyone.”

He added that Young has “all the intangibles” needed to succeed, including anticipation, timing, footwork and athleticism. The main thing holding him back is a lack of height to see over defenders.