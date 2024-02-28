Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is again in the headlines for an off-the-field situation. Plus-sized model Sophie Hall is now suing him for allegedly breaking her leg, per the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail report says: “Influencer Sophie Hall says Hill, 29, felt ‘humiliated’ when she managed to ‘hold her own’ and even knock him backwards during a series of practice drills at his Florida mansion.

The five-time All-Pro retaliated by rushing at Hall and knocking her to the ground with such ferocity that she needed reconstructive surgery and months of physio, it’s alleged.

Hall, 35, an actress and plus-size model with more than two million social media followers, is suing the scandal-plagued Dolphins wide receiver for battery, assault and negligence.”

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is being sued for assault and negligence by a woman who claims she broke her leg when he charged at her during a backyard football drill, per @DailyMail Sophie Hall claims she managed to hold her own and knock him backward during… pic.twitter.com/FEkKkF3yRU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 27, 2024

The report goes on to say, “Hall claims the speedy wideout started sending her ‘flirtatious’ Instagram messages a day after she enrolled her ten-year-old son in the Tyreek Hill Football Camp last May.

The curvy OnlyFans creator says the gridiron star refused to believe she was 6ft 1in – three inches taller than him.

He flew her to Florida on June 28 and invited her to ‘hang’ at his $7 million mansion in swish Southwest Ranches, just outside Miami, the suit alleges.

‘Defendant Hill invited Ms. Hall to participate in offensive drills with him,’ her complaint says.

‘Defendant Hill told her that ‘since her 10-year-old son played offensive lineman she should practice that position as well.’

‘Ms. Hall did as instructed and on contact with the defendant, caused Hill to be pushed backwards, garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the defendant’s mother, sister, friend and trainer,’ it continues.

‘Apparently embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of contact by a woman during the “football play”, Mr. Hill’s attitude changed and he became angry.’

For the next few plays Hall was instructed to play offense, hiking the football to an imaginary quarterback, while Hill became a defensive pass rusher.

On the third play ‘Hill rushed through as Ms. Hall held her own against Mr. Hill,’ the lawsuit states. The blonde TikTok star didn’t fare so well on the fourth hit.

‘Defendant Hill charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries,’ the suit alleges.

‘The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation.'”

This video shows Onlyfans model @SophiesSelfies after Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill allegedly broke her leg because she “held her own” during practice drills https://t.co/Q4yppWxir2 pic.twitter.com/PNhKFkEQij — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) February 27, 2024

This is not Tyreek Hill’s first lawsuit in the past year or so. In 2023, Hill was hit with two paternity lawsuits.

Per a NY Post article, “Brittany Lackner, 30, and Kimberly Baker, 29, accused the All-Pro NFLer of not adequately providing for the children he allegedly conceived with them — and are demanding more child support than the $2,500 per month he already pays them both, as stated in the legal papers. Both lawsuits are ongoing, and were filed separately in Broward County.”

Both children in question were born in 2023.

The report says, “Lackner gave birth to her son, Soul Corazon Hill, on Feb. 7, 2023, after alleging the month prior that she had sex with Hill in Florida in 2022. In her lawsuit, Lackner alleged a prenatal paternity test proved 29-year-old Hill was the father “with greater than 99.9 percent probability.”

In the other lawsuit, the one from Kimberly Baker, she stated in her suit that Tyreek Hill had “utter and abject unconcern” for her now-six-month-old daughter, Trae Love Hill — who she claimed was conceived when she and Hill hooked up in Aug. 2022.

“The Father has in fact demonstrated utter and abject unconcern for the child in wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing to support the child,” was also stated in the lawsuit.

More on this latest story regarding Hill and Sophie Hall as it develops.