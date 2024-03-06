Introduction

In the NFL, Miami Dolphins, from the AFC East table, is always on the priority list for NFL lovers. As a fan, you cannot deny the prominence of this club in dealing with their players, management, and, after all, the footballing emergence.

Well, after the regular season in 2023, the voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl is all done!

What are Pro Bowl Games?

Well, it is an all-star game considering the best players from different National Football League teams. However, last year, 5 Dolphins were selected for the game, but this year, they are more appropriate with their skills and abilities.

When it comes to offense in the NFL, the Dolphins are always at the top of the list. Additionally, if it is the AFC squad, the Miami Dolphins always present it with their finest players.

Without a doubt, the Miami Dolphins’ history is rich with players like Dan Marino. He was the most celebrated quarterback of the club, with pinpoint accuracy, quick release, and exceptional strength.

Honestly, many deserving candidates are available for the club, but not everyone will be selected. We don’t know yet, but here are the top 6 favorites for us. They are more than worthy of a Pro Bowl nod!

QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa has been a key reason behind the Miami Dolphins’ impressive 8-3 start to the season. He has been performing exceptionally well and has currently achieved a career-high completion percentage of 69.8%. Moreover, he is on track to set new career records in yards and touchdowns as well.

Tagovailoa’s consistent performance has been crucial for the team’s success so far, and he is undoubtedly one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league.

It will be interesting to see how he performs in the upcoming games and whether he can maintain his impressive form throughout the rest of the season.

Apart from everything positive, Tua was the front-runner in the fan voting, but he still did not make it among the three AFC quarterbacks selected due to a concussion.

RB Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert has been having an outstanding season at the age of 31. He is currently leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 13, which is almost as much as his total from the last eight seasons combined.

Additionally, he is first in the conference in rushing yards with 785 and second in yards per attempt with 5.2. Mostert has proven himself to be a reliable receiver as well, with 20 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

His impressive performance has undoubtedly contributed to the Miami Dolphins’ success this season, and he is surely one of the players who deserves to shine in the 2024 Pro Bowl.

WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill has been a consistent performer and a fan favorite ever since he joined the NFL. He has been selected for the Pro Bowl every year of his career, and it’s no surprise that he is a strong contender for the 2024 Pro Bowl as well.

What’s more, Hill has set his sights high for the current season. He has promised to break 2,000 yards, and judging by his current pace, he might just do it. In fact, if he continues at the same rate, he could break the NFL record with 2,046 yards for the season.

Hill’s exceptional speed and agility make him a nightmare for opposing defenses, and he has proven time and again that he is one of the best wide receivers in the league. It will be exciting to see him perform in the upcoming games and continue to rack up yards and touchdowns.

DL Christian Wilkins (this article was written before Wilkins left Miami)

Christian Wilkins has been a standout player for the Miami Dolphins this season, and based on his performance alone, he should be considered a lock for the Pro Bowl. He has been impressive, and his strong reputation coming into the season only helps his cause.

However, we cannot call him a lock just yet!

There are many other talented interior defensive linemen in the AFC who had really good seasons.

Pro Bowl selections from 2023, such as Chris Jones and Quinnen Williams, are all strong contenders for the next Pro Bowl as well. It will be interesting to see who ultimately gets selected for the Pro Bowl, but Wilkins certainly deserves to be in the conversation.

S Jevon Holland

Jevon Holland has been a crucial player for the Miami Dolphins this year. As a safety, he has been the do-it-all weapon for the team under the guidance of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Holland has been all over the field, covering the ground, making tackles, and leading the group as a 23-year-old. He has shown remarkable skills and abilities, making him a strong contender for the Pro Bowl this year.

One of his standout moments this season was his 99-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New York Jets on Black Friday. It was a display of his exceptional athleticism and quick decision-making.

However, Holland’s performance has been consistent throughout the season, and he has truly proven himself as a valuable asset to the team. He is definitely a player to watch out for, and his potential to shine in the Pro Bowl is undeniable.

OLB Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are both impressive outside linebackers for the Miami Dolphins this season. However, with Phillips missing the remainder of the season due to injury, Chubb has a better chance of getting selected for the Pro Bowl.

While some outside linebackers may have more sacks than Chubb, he has been effective at creating turnovers, recording four forced fumbles this season. This ability to knock the ball loose has been crucial for the Dolphins in securing victories.

Chubb was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl last year, and he has a good chance of making it again this year. However, he may face tough competition from other talented outside linebackers in the AFC, including T.J. Watt and Khalil Mack.

Josh Allen could also be a contender for the Pro Bowl!

Nevertheless, Chubb’s consistent performance and knack for creating turnovers make him a strong candidate for the Pro Bowl.