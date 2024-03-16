Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Miami has re-signed Braxton Berrios on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. Berrios will be 29 in October, and he spent the 2023 season with Miami. In 2023, he had 27 receptions for 238 yards and one touchdown, and he was Miami’s primary punt return and kickoff return man.

Currently, Miami only has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with Erik Ezukanma, as receivers, so he will provide depth to that position group. With this being a one-year deal for little money, Berrios will have to prove his worth and win a job in camp as it is expected Miami will add more receivers this offseason in free agency and through the draft.