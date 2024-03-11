Jason Sarney of DolphinsTalk.com and DolphinsWire.com is reporting that Miami Dolphins Edge Rusher Andrew Van Ginkel is signing a 2-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings and will be reunited with Brian Flores, their defensive coordinator. The deal is worth $20 million with $14 million guaranteed.

I am told the #MinnesotaVikings will be bringing former Miami Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in on a two-year deal — Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) March 11, 2024

Van Ginkel was a 2019 5th round draft pick by the Dolphins. He re-signed with Miami last season on a one-year deal when his rookie contract was up and he was a free agent.

In his five seasons in the NFL, Van Ginkel has started 42 of 73 games, has 17 sacks, two interceptions and one touchdown return off an interception. 2023 was his most productive season in the NFL with 6 sacks and 69 total tackles. A career high in sacks and the second most tackles he has had in a season during his NFL Career.

