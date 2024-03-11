Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting Christian Wilkins will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders for $84.75 guaranteed money on a 4-year deal worth $110 million.

Splash: One of the top free agents is off the market, as #Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins is headed to the #Raiders, sources say. He gets a 4-year deal worth $110M base value that includes $84.75M guaranteed in a contract done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/aKwKFIfU5T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Wilkins was a first round pick in 2019, the 13th overall pick of that draft by the Miami Dolphins. He has started 77 of 81 games for the Miami Dolphins over that time and has been a team captain and leader.

It came out earlier this week from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that last summer, the Miami Dolphins offered Christian Wilkins a contract that would have paid him in the Top 10 of all defensive tackles in the NFL. The 10th highest-paid defensive tackle was Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers, who paid him an average of $17.5 million a season. So, Wilkins would have been paid more than that. How much more, we don’t know, but it would have been Top 10 at his position money.

Barry also reports that the guaranteed money would have been more than $40 million, and only ten defensive tackles currently in the NFL have contracts with $40 million or more guaranteed.

Wilkins ended the 2023 season with nine sacks and 65 tackles, a career high for sacks and a career low for tackles in a single season. When the Dolphins and Wilkins couldn’t agree to a long-term deal last summer prior to training camp, Wilkins held a sit-in during training camp last season, during which he didn’t participate in team drills or preseason games.