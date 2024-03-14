Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins have signed free agent cornerback Kendall Fuller for 2 years, $16.5 million dollars. Fuller just turned 29 in February and was a 3rd round pick in 2016 by Washington. He played his first two seasons in Washington before he was traded to Kansas City, where he played in 2018 and 2019. Then in 2020 he signed as a free agent back with Washington on a 4 year $40 million contract.

Fuller has started 93 of 117 games he has played in; he has 16 career interceptions. Last season, he played in and started 15 games, had two interceptions and 79 tackles.

Fuller will be penciled in to replace Xavien Howard and start opposite Jalen Ramsey and provide the Dolphins with a solid cornerback tandum. Fuller was the top remaining cornerback heading into today’s left on the free agent market; his signing will probably cost Miami a compensatory pick it would have gained in 2025 with the loss of Brandon Jones.