Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Miami will sign center Aaron Brewer to a 3-year deal worth $21 million. We do not know the guaranteed money yet. Brewer will be 27 in October and was undrafted in 2020 by the Titans. He has started 40 of 58 games over the last 4 years, including starting all 17 games the past two seasons for the Titans. He has played both guard and center and this past season, he was the starting center for the Titans. In 2022 he started 17 games at left guard, last season he started 17 games at center. He gave up 6 sacks and 34 pressures. He also was called for 5 penalties. He is known as a very good run blocker, and is weak in his pass blocking. But he has great mobility and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. This signing signals the end of Connor Williams’s time in Miami, as he most likely won’t be re-signed.

