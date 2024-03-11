Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins will sign linebacker Anthony Walker.  Walker will turn 29 in August and has played with the Cleveland Browns since 2021. He was a 5th round pick by the Colts prior to that.

Walker started 12 games for the Browns last season and had 44 tackles and zero sacks. In 2022, Walker played in only 3 games as he suffered a torn quad in Week 3 and missed the remainder of the season. In 2021, Walker missed time with a hamstring injury and started 12 games.  Since entering the NFL he has 4.5 career sacks.