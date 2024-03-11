Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins will sign linebacker Anthony Walker. Walker will turn 29 in August and has played with the Cleveland Browns since 2021. He was a 5th round pick by the Colts prior to that.

Former Browns linebacker Anthony Walker has agreed to terms with the Dolphins on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Walker started 12 games for the Browns last season and had 44 tackles and zero sacks. In 2022, Walker played in only 3 games as he suffered a torn quad in Week 3 and missed the remainder of the season. In 2021, Walker missed time with a hamstring injury and started 12 games. Since entering the NFL he has 4.5 career sacks.