Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Miami will sign linebacker Jordyn Brooks to a 3 year $30 million deal. No word on the guaranteed money at this time.

Source: The #Dolphins are signing #Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks on a 3-year, $30M deal negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Brooks was a 1st round pick by Seattle in 2020. He has started 55 of 63 games and has 6.5 career sacks. The last 3 seasons Brooks has started 17, 16, and 16 games for the Seahawks. In 2022, Brooks with a team-high 161 tackles, one sack, five passes defensed, and a forced fumble.