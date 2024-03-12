Safety Jordan Poyer has signed a 1 year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Poyer has been in the NFL since 2013 and will be 33 years old in April. Poyer has played with the Eagles, Browns, and Bills. He has been with Buffalo since 2017.

Former Bills safety Jordan Poyer is signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal, according to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

He has started at least 16 games each season since 2018, except for one season where he started only 12. He has 24 career interceptions and 12 career sacks. in 2023 for Buffalo in 16 games he had 100 tackles, 1 sack, and no interceptions. The Dolphins lost safety Brandon Jones on Tuesday and starting safety DeShon Elliott is a free agent at this time.